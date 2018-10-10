Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The unofficial number of registered voters in the Coastal Bend was released Wednesday from the Secretary of state.

The last day to register to vote for the November midterm election was Tuesday, and the Secretary of State said the Coastal Bend has 149,971 registered voters.

According to the Secretary of State's office, the number of registered voters will go up by the end of the week as they still process more registered voter information.

Early voting for the midterm election is from Oct. 22 - Nov. 6.

