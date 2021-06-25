Water in Aransas Pass deemed unsafe after potential contamination

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The City of Aransas Pass has issued a no use order for all potable city water after a possible contamination issue, officials with AP announced.
City leaders said they are working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to resolve the issue.
This means no cooking, bathing, brushing teeth, drinking or use for pets. Washing clothes and flushing toilets is permitted.
