It was a scary crime for residents in the City of Beeville in the summer of 2005. A gunman broke into a home and held a family at gunpoint, and a 55-year-old man ended up being shot and killed

On Tuesday police still, need the public's help to solve the cold case.

"The family advised they were going to bed, heard a loud noise at the front door, observed the door being forcefully being pushed in," assistant chief Richard Cantu Jr. said.

Its a night Cantu remembers all too well.

"At the time I was a sergeant assigned to the criminal investigation division," Cantu said.

Just before midnight Saturday, August 6, 2004, Cantu responded to a home on East Anderson with a fellow detective.

"From what they informed the officers and detectives as well, made their way into the home, there were shots, called police immediately after the gentlemen left the area," Cantu said.

55-year-old Larry Lee Anzaldua was discovered in a back bedroom lying in a pool of blood.

Anzaldua had been shot in the chest by the intruders, and his injury proved to be deadly.

Authorities said the two suspects were wearing dark clothing and might have been lurking outside the home and looking in windows to find Anzaldua before busting in.

There were several hours of investigative work by the Beeville Police Department, Texas Rangers, and the Bee County Sheriff's Office into the case but it would end up going cold.

"We're hoping the citizens of Beeville or anyone if they know anything to contact us," Cantu said.

After 13 years Cantu continues to hold out hope that this case can be solved.

"Even 13 years later from being a detective sear gent to assistant chief, I still look into this incident and information. the whole purpose is to solve this case, but to bring peace to the victim's family," Cantu said.

If you have any information that can help detectives bring closure to the victim's family and solve this crime, call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-0442 or their anonymous tip line at 361-362-0206.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII