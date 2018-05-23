The sheriff's office is searching for leads Tuesday on a decade-old murder case which involved a man found fatally shot at his trailer home just outside the Beeville city limits.

44-year-old Oliver Gonzales was found shot to death, and the suspect or suspects are still out on the loose.

"My brother was a loving brother. He never caused us any harm. We always had a good time when we got together. We were so close, and it was devastating when his death occurred, he was a family man," Rosemary Hartsfield said.

Lt. Adam Levine is currently unboxing years of inventive work on Gonzales' murder to find out more information.

"Our agency received a call from the Alice Police Department advising someone came in and reported her boyfriend had been killed in Beeville," Lt. Adam Levine said.

It was on March 11, 2005, when authorities arrived and found Gonzales at a trailer home in the Blueberry Hill's subdivision with a bullet wound to the head.

The discovery of Gonzales prompted a murder investigation.

"A team effort investigators with the bee county sheriff's office texas rangers were involved DPS gang investigators," Levine said.

Information was compiled, but nothing leads to a positive I.D. on the killer.

For more than a decade the murder went cold and in February Levine picked up the case.

"This had been sitting without new information somebody had anonymously called in some names, saying this is an area you might want to look at we started exploring that," Levine said.

Levine hopes the new effort can one day bring Gonzales' family some answers and lead to an arrest.

"We need somebody with any information maybe back then who was too nervous to come forward, to say hey listen, it's been a long time, but this is what I know. that might answer some questions we have," Levine said.

If you can help solve Gonzales' case you are encouraged to call the Bee County Sheriff's Office.

