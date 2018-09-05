On July 16, 2017, Steven Gomez was found shot to death outside of an apartment complex on Corban Drive near Ayers. To this day, his murder has gone unsolved.

"Right now we just need help trying to find his killer. My family and me personally would be grateful. Please come forward with anything to help us with that investigation," said Anthony Gomez, Steven's brother.

His brother made that plea almost 10 months ago during a vigil for Steven, and it remains unanswered.

Steven's body was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a truck outside the Corban townhomes. He had been shot multiple times.

"When you have an unsolved homicide, and you are a family member, it's the first thing you think of when your feet hit the floor in the morning. It's the last thing you think of when you go to bed in the night," Donna Watkins said.

Steven's case is one that hits hard for Watkins, who created the Homicide Survivors Support Group. She knew him.

"I will never forget the last thing Steven said to me. He hugged me and said, 'I am so glad you are doing what you are doing, and if you ever need anything, please don't hesitate to call,'" Watkins said.

Steven was a business owner and was described by others as a good person who was a fighter for those who could not fight for themselves -- someone with a huge heart.

While the Corpus Christi Police Department continues to investigate, police never suspected this was a random act. They believe Steven might have known the person who shot him.

"We need some help on this one. We have people who heard the gunshots, and we have one gentleman who saw someone running from the area, so we have a vague description of someone who might be the offender," Lt. Chris Hooper said during a 2017 interview.

Watkins wears a red and white ribbon in memory of those who can not speak for themselves, including Steven.

"The white is the innocent, and the red is our eternal love. When we wear these we are representing their voice," Watkins said. "Today I am representing Steven. I am Steven's voice today. Please, please help any way you can. If you know anything, even if you think it's not true, just to give us a lead. This family, they need justice. Steven deserves justice," Watkins said.

Investigators continue to search for the person responsible for Steven's death. If you have any information, call 361-886-2600.

