Corpus Christi (KIII news) — It was a heinous crime that has gone unsolved for nearly a decade now; a man was shot to death, and his body was dumped on the side of the road near Greenwood Drive in Corpus Christi.

The victim's name was Alejandro "Alex" Barrera, and to this day there have been no leads and no arrests.

It was a Monday morning in May of 2009 just before 9 a.m. when a local business owner made a grisly discovery.

"I just pulled up to the gate, and I thought oh man this man looks like he's dead and he was," said Michael Pall, discovered victim Barrera.

Barrera's body was found on the side of the road face down at Greenwood just past Saratoga. Barrera had been shot multiple times.

It has been just over nine years now since Barrera's murder, and his case remains unsolved.

"Being just past the 9th anniversary of that homicide investigators are wanting to bring any closure to that case, friends, the family of Alex Barrera let them know we haven't forgotten about that case," said Gena Pena, Public Information Officer.

According to Pena detectives continue to search for answers as to what happened to Barrera and are looking for any new leads.

"He was found to have several gunshot wounds to his body and appears that the crime did not appear to have happened at that location, but his body had been dumped there," Pena said.

Police are working to come up with a clear picture and believe the answers could be linked to a shooting call at the 2300 block of Prescott -- the night before Barrera was found dead.

"A bloody scene with bullet holes in the home's wall, but the wounded did not end there," Pena said.

According to a previous news report of the crime, a shooting victim was found at the home, and two others showed up to the hospital reportedly telling conflicting stories to police about what happened. The next morning and five miles away from that crime police received a call out to the 7100 block of Greenwood where Barrera was discovered.

"Officers and investigators have not forgotten about Alex, we will still work this case until we solve it," Pena said.

Pena is looking to bring closure to Barrera's family and to make sure justice is finally served.

If you have any information that can help solve the murder of Alex Barrera call police at 361-886-2840.

