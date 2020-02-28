PORT ISABEL, Texas — An unusual creature was recently caught in the Gulf of Mexico and many people are wondering how it ended up there and if they should be worried.

Alyssa Adams reeled in the bright red sea animal called a "fireworm", off the coast of Port Isabel last week.

The worm lives on rocks and is normally found in the Caribbean on coral reefs, and it feeds on small animals and particles that live on the surface of rocks.

An expert at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi says the animal can be found anywhere around the world and because of our low latitude and warmer waters here, it makes sense why the worm has migrated.

"The oceans around us are full of all kinds of strange creatures. Most of them are completely unseen and unknown. You do have to be careful when you see something that's very bright especially or red in color," said Adams.

Experts say if you do encounter a fireworm or any strange animal, be sure not to touch it with your bare hands.

The fireworm does release venom if touched and it's not deadly like a rattlesnake for example -- but it will cause some pain and discomfort.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: