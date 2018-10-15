CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) unveiled their newest bus during Sunday morning's Domino Live show.

RTA partnered with the American GI Forum to present a special wrap of local Hispanic leaders in the Coastal Bend.

Members of the forum said there have been many influential leaders this year and it's important we recognize them.

This is the third year they've showcased the bus and they hope it will inspire children to show them that they can be role models too.

"At a young age, we want them to be familiar with who is leading our community in roles as superintendents, veterans, civil rights activists, teachers and marketing directors," former national chairwoman Patricia Vasquez-Contes said. "They can be anything they want if they strive for it."

Hispanic Heritage Month ends Oct. 15.

