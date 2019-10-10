CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This coming Tuesday, Corpus Christi's City council will take their first vote on whether to support a proposed tax incremental reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, in the North Beach area. It is said to be a critical part of a major development there that would include a canal system.

The vote could be the deciding factor on whether the project will happen or not.

Developer Jeff Blackard is calling it a critical day that could change the face of North Beach.

Blackard came up with the idea for a 10-foot deep canal system through the middle of North Beach as a solution to the drainage problems there. It's art of a $40 million proposed master plan for North Beach.

The approval of a TIRZ would capture increases in the property tax valuation in that area. Right now North Beach generates about $380,000 in tax revenue. The money captured in the overhead could only be spent on North Beach for things like improvements and beautification.

"It's not really the future of North Beach, it's the future of Corpus Christi," Blackard said. "This vote is for what Corpus Christi could be."

"For a long time we've turned away a lot of great projects for whatever reason. We've just found a way to turn them away," Consultant Jonathan Gonzalez said. "This would be an important moment for a city as a whole to show we can get something accomplished."

Nueces County commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution to support the TIRZ on North Beach back in July.

A good example of how TIRZ can work is the development of the Packery Channel project on Padre Island.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: