KINGSVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video accompanying this story aired on Thursday, June 18, prior to the City of Kingsville's decision to go virtual for this year's Fourth of July celebrations.

City leaders in Kingsville are looking ahead to their annual Fourth of July celebrations, however, they decided to make some changes to their plans on Friday after receiving confirmation of a new case of COVID-19 in their community.

Officials reported that as of Friday, June 19, they have now had their 24th case of COVID-19 locally, with six active cases.

In light of this new development, City of Kingsville officials have decided to make this year's Fourth of July parade fully virtual.

Not only are folks there gearing up to celebrate the nation's birthday, but it also happens to be the City's 116th birthday and NAS-Kingsville's 78th anniversary. This year's pet bike and people parade are still a go, but in light of COVID-19 it will look a little different.

Participants will be asked to submit their entries virtually.

"The way we have to do things now, it's a little different but we are trying to make the best of the circumstances we are dealing with and first and foremost we want to make sure everyone is safe," Director of Tourism Janine Reyes said. "Parades have been going on since the beginning of the COVID crisis, because people can distance or be in their cars."

Keep in mind there will not be the usual gathering that follows the parade. The awards ceremony will now be online and we're told merchants are expected to host watch parties for that. Among the categories, this year is the "most creative face mask."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: