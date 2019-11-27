CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The work on the new Harbor Bridge project appears to be steadily progressing.

Officials released the progress made so far for October.

According to crews, they have officially demolished the Alameda Street pedestrian bridge since the new Staples Street bridge is now open to the public.

Drivers will have a new path to drive on Interstate 37, which allows crews to continue construction on the interstate west of the Crosstown Expressway at North Padre Island and the remaining overpass bridges at Port Avenue and Nueces Bay Boulevard.

