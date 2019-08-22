CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been recent changes in the downtown area of Corpus Christi due to the new Harbor Bridge project.

The Commanche Street bridge is the first bridge to be rebuilt.

The next step for the Harbor Bridge project is to demolish and rebuild the Lipan Street bridge, which is scheduled for September.

Residents can now see more sections on the north approach to the new Harbor Bridge.

The north side pylon, which is the primary support for the bridge over the water, is expected to surpass 200 feet.

Traffic will be switched to new lanes on Interstate 37 between Nueces Bay and Port Avenue.

The speed limit in the work zone is 55 miles per hour. Officials are reminding drivers to please drive carefully.

"It's like having somebody driving through your living room when you're out there so watch work zone pay attention to workers everybody's out there, and we all want to go home at the end of the day," said Darrell Chambers, maintenance of traffic engineer. "Good to see progress, good to see change, and know that each of these little changes is adding up to the big picture of the new bridge."

Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the northbound Interstate 37 exit ramp to Nueces Bay will be closed.

If you need to get to the area, you can take Up River Road exit, make a U-turn onto IH 37 southbound Frontage Road. If you're heading southbound, you can use Buddy Lawrence exit.

Builders hope to complete the Harbor Bridge project in 2021.

If you have any questions or concerns on the Harbor Bridge, the next Sidewalk Talk will take place Saturday, August 31 at Whataburger parking lot.

