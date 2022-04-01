Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting woman at Lone Star Beef

A man and a woman were both found with gunshot wounds at Lone Star Beef Friday morning. The SAPD said the man's wound was self-inflicted.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: A 57-year-old man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a verbal altercation at Lone Star Beef, where he also shot a woman.

According to San Angelo Police, officers found him and the 49-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Shannon Medical Center by the San Angelo Fire Department to receive medical treatment for their wounds.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Division learned the man and woman were both employees at Lone Star Beef and were in a dating relationship prior to the incident.

A verbal altercation between them occurred at this location and resulted in the man producing a firearm and shooting the woman in the upper torso area near her left shoulder.

The suspect then turned the firearm on himself.

He died from his injuries at Shannon Medical Center and the woman is listed in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officers with the San Angelo Police Department responded to Lone Star Beef Processors Friday morning for a call of a shooting victim.

When they arrived, they found a woman and a man who had both been shot.

"It was learned that both are employees here at Lone Star Beef," SAPD Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza said.

Both were taken to Shannon Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds, he said. The gunshot wound to the man was self-inflicted, according to Espinoza.

There was no immediate information about the condition of either the man or the woman.

The investigation is ongoing. Espinoza said more information will be released by the SAPD later this afternoon.

