Update: Man who fell off JFK Causeway on Sunday did not survive, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the JFK Causeway after reports of a man jumping off the bridge on late Sunday afternoon.



When rescue crews arrived, they pulled the man from the water and performed CPR, but he did not survive from his injuries.



There were rumors circulating on social media surrounding Sunday's incident, but CCPD Lieutenant Pena says they are false.

Authorities have not yet identified the deceased male. According to CCPD, this case remains under investigation and it is still unclear if the man fell from the bridge or jumped off on his own.



This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

