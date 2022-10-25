Update on Erik Cantu, teen shot by now fired SAPD officer, expected Tuesday

This morning will be the first time the teen's parents speak publically.

SAN ANTONIO — We're expecting an update from the family of Erik Cantu Tuesday morning.

He's the 17-year-old boy who's on life support after a now fired San Antonio police officer shot him.

We've received emailed statements from the family before, but Tuesday morning will be the first time the teen's parents speak publically.

17-year-old Erik Cantu was left in critical condition after the shooting.

His family last gave us an update via email over the weekend.

They said Erik remains on life support for his lungs, but they are seeing an improvement.

Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now representing the family.

He will also be at Tuesday’s news conference and is expected to speak.

Crump said in a statement, "our children should be able to eat a meal in peace without being gunned down by police."

Officer James Brennand was responding to an unrelated call on October 2 near the McDonald's at Blanco Road and West Avenue, when he saw Cantu’s car and ordered the teen out.

At the time, Brennand said he believed the car was stolen.

The teen was eating a burger in the parking lot.

The car backed away, and the officer opened fire.

Since the shooting, Brennand has been fired and criminally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

He has since posted bond.

The news conference is set to happen at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

