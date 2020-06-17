CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At city hall today, city council members gave the green light on the next steps for the North Beach Canal Project.

Council awarded a first reading agreement to the firm Lockwood, Andrews and Newman Incorporated to design the canal and see if the project is feasible.

In December, the council authorized the construction of a canal on North Beach that could lead to the revitalization of that area and help with flooding.

"Our concern was flooding, so the findings that we hopefully get from this, we'll learn some things," Everett Roy with District 1 said. "We'll have a better idea and make sure we do the right things for our taxpayers."

The first phase of the design project is expected to cost just over half a million dollars. This money will come from the city's storm water reserve fund. Phase one work is expected to be completed by December 2020.

