At 12 p.m. on Sunday, officials reported a rollover accident on the Harbor Bridge.

CCPD said a man driving a black Dodge pickup truck sped on the shoulder of the highway trying to get in front of an 18-wheeler.

As the pickup truck tried to merge in front of the 18-wheeler the black Dodge clipped the front of the big rig and hit the metal railing.

Officials says the impact from hitting the rail caused the pickup to spin and flip over.

CCPD says although, the driver was momentarily trapped underneath the pickup, both the drivers of the 18-wheeler and the black Dodge are OK.

The 18-wheeler did not have severe damage.

The incident has caused heavy traffic headed northbound on the bridge.

We'll have more on the latest details as the story develops.

