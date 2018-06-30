Police are investigating a fatal flyover accident that occurred on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. on 286 South and I-37 North bound.

CCPD said a 24-year-old male was speeding on 286 and clipped a vehicle causing him to go over the barricade and crash on I-37.

The driver of the vehicle did die. According to police, there were no other casualties.

