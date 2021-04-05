Nueces County Courthouse is undergoing repairs at a cost of $7 million

The exterior of the building is being stripped away because some of it had been falling off, which allowed for rainwater inside the building.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Lately, you may have noticed crews working on the top areas of the Nueces County courthouse's exterior.

The structure was built in 1977 and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said it has not been well-maintained over the years.

Nueces County had to spend $7 million to strip away the exterior of the building because some of it had been falling off. In some areas, rainwater has flow down into the building.

"They will put the same travertine which is a type of marble back, but this time, they'll be using a completely different process and putting it back on the building and this process will give us the type of adhesion that will keep us free from that water entry," Canales said.

The work is expected to last another year. Also, over the last few years, Nueces County has made about $25 million in upgrades to the courthouse.

Judge Canales said it was much cheaper to renovate the courthouse than it was to build a new one at an expected cost of around $150 million.

