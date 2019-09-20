CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi City Council member is determined to make the area around City Hall safer while addressing the issue of homelessness.

At-Large Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo is concerned with the area comprised of the four corners at Staples Street and Leopard, so she created the Uptown Task Force. The focus of the Task Force is public safety, which Guajardo said is a major concern.

The Task Force also wants to develop real solutions to long-term issues that have plagued part of the city.

The Task Force hopes to complete two tasks in the future including new landscaping around City Hall and moving the small bus stop near the City Hall parking lot on Staples Street.

