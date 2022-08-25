All lanes of US 181 shut down near Karnes City due to crash involving multiple 18 wheelers, TxDOT says

KARNES CITY, Texas — A crash involving three 18-wheelers has shut down all lanes of US 181 north of Karnes City, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
TxDOT officials are asking drivers to avoid the area all together and find an alternate route.
Use caution if you must travel in the area as several emergency responders are on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
