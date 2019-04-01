WASHINGTON — An al-Qaida operative who was allegedly involved in the attack on the USS Cole 18 years ago, in which 17 sailors were killed including two from the Coastal Bend, was the target of a U.S. airstrike in Yemen on New Year's Day, according to the Associated Press.

A military spokesman said the Jan. 1 airstrike targeted Jamal al-Badawi, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2003 and charged with 50 counts of various terrorism offenses, including murder of U.S. nationals and murder of U.S. military personnel. He was wanted for his role in the attack on the USS Cole in Oct. 12, 2000.

22-year-old Ronchester M. Santiago of Kingsville, Texas, and 26-year-old Gary Swenchonis Jr. of Rockport, Texas, were both on the USS Cole on the day of the attack. The guided-missile destroyer was being refueled in a Yemen harbor when a small boat carrying two suicide bombers rode up and exploded.

Santiago and Swenchonis Jr. were among the 17 sailors killed that day. 39 others were wounded in the attack.

U.S. forces are working to confirm al-Badawi's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

