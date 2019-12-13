CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A U.S. Army veteran in the Coastal Bend and his family received an early Christmas gift Thursday after receiving a new home.

The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group along with 15 other charitable organizations helped to build a new home for the Ruben Reyna family.

In 2017, the Reyna family's home was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

"Cleaned it up. Insulated. Drywalled. Taped. Textured. Painted. Flooring. Cabinets. Everything that needed to be done to get this house ready for occupancy. Today is the best day of all of our lives because we have the chance to turn it over to someone in need," Project Director Dough Goertzen said.

The Reyna's have reportedly lived in the Corpus Christi area their whole lives.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank donated a turkey and some groceries to the family and the St. Vincent De Paul Society donated some bedroom furnishings for the home.

