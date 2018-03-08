FALFURRIAS, Texas (Kiii News) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have been busy this week as more immigrants try to bare the dangerous South Texas heat to cross the border.

Agents near the Falfurrias checkpoint had to rescue five illegal immigrants Tuesday who were lost in the brush after their smugglers abandoned them. They treated them at the scene and then took them to the patrol station for processing.

Then on Wednesday, agents said they helped seven abandoned illegal immigrants lost in ranch lands.

