CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Census Bureau is beginning their first major field operation of the 2020 census. From Aug. 16-Oct.7 the Address Canvassing Operation, designed to improve the Census Bureau's address list in communities all across the country, will officially be underway.

The canvassing is aimed at ensuring a complete and accurate count for the 2020 census.

Starting Aug. 16, residents may notice a knock at their door as census workers will be going around door-to-door with a laptop computer to verify addresses across the state.

"It means that you've made a stake in your community we have $675 billion every year that is distributed back to the states and local communities and that money has to go somewhere," Jess Avina said. "So the better count let's say Texas has, the more money comes back here for local communities."

The census will not begin until April 2020.

