CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking any possible witnesses or imagery related to the sinking of the utility vessel Cristi that occurred Tuesday in the La Quinta Channel near Ingleside, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification that the vessel Cristi sank approximately 100 yards north of Ingleside Point at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with additional information is requested to call 361-429-5609 or email CorpusChristiIO@uscg.mil.

