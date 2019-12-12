CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Weldon-Gibson Elementary School will soon start to see new faces at their school, and it's not new students -- it's the U.S. Coast Guard.
In a partnership program with the elementary school, members of the U.S. Coast Guard will be more involved in the community by volunteering and starting one-on-one mentorships with students.
"The more we can get the community really involved, one on one, working where the kids can see them in their uniforms on a day-to-day basis, hearing the stories about what they're doing, especially the Coast Guard, out there saving lives and impacting the community -- they can learn how education makes a true impact, " Assistant Principal Joel Gonzales said.
The school held a small assembly Tuesday to introduce the Coast Guard to the campus and its students.
The partnership program is set to kick off in January.
