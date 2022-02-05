U.S. Coast Guard busts illegal fisherman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a busy weekend for members of the U.S Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi and U.S. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island.
They spotted and intercepted a small boat with five people illegally fishing in U.S. waters.
The lancha boat was seized with approximately 110 pounds of red snapper on board.
According to the coast guard: illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing has replaced piracy as the leading global maritime security threat.
