U.S. Coast Guard busts illegal fisherman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a busy weekend for members of the U.S Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi and U.S. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island.

They spotted and intercepted a small boat with five people illegally fishing in U.S. waters.

The lancha boat was seized with approximately 110 pounds of red snapper on board.

According to the coast guard: illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing has replaced piracy as the leading global maritime security threat.

