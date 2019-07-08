PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The search for a missing person in the Gulf waters near Port Aransas, Texas, has been called off after nearly three days.

Coast Guard crews were called out Sunday morning after receiving reports of a missing fisherman. He was last seen aboard his vessel at around 4 a.m., and that's when a Coast Guard helicopter was sent out to begin the search.

After searching more than 3,000 square miles, the search was called off.

Authorities said the fisherman was believed to be working out of Fort Myers, Fla.

