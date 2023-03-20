U.S. Coast Guard celebrates partnership with Windsor Park Elementary School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard was out at Windsor Park Elementary to present the school with the Partnership and Education award.
The U.S. Coast Guard partners with local schools to help children promote education, but also, so that children can get to know their organization.
Windsor Park Principal Kimberley Bissell said that the U.S. Coast Guard have worked with their school many times in the past.
"They have been just so dynamic in their volunteering and in their presentations for our kids," she said. "They've participated in a number of demonstrations and job fairs."
The partnership is an opportunity for kids to have a good understanding of the people around them and job opportunities for the future. Students also get a glimpse of the role and responsibility that the military plays in our community.
