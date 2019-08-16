CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff fire departments joined the U.S. Coast Guard Friday afternoon in the search for two people who reportedly went missing after they were seen floating on tubes in the waters off Bob Hall Pier.

According to Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott, a woman reported seeing two people floating on brightly colored tubes off in the distance before they disappeared from sight. Nueces County ESD #2 sent a crew to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search by air and by boat.

As of around 3 p.m. Friday, Chief Scott said they were still actively searching the area but had not found anything.

Video courtesy: Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott



Nueces County ESD #2 Boat crews from CCFD, ESD #2 and U. S. C. G continue to search for two missing people

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: