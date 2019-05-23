CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer almost upon us, the U.S. Coast Guard knows that more recreational boaters will be out on the water. That is why they hosted a special demonstration Thursday at the Corpus Christi Marina.

They offered some boating tips that could save lives.

Of course, they recommend that all passengers wear a life jacket, or at least have one readily available. They also recommend putting your name and phone number on your boat, especially if it's a kayak or some other unregistered vessel.

The Coast Guard said it could help them if they have to come out and rescue you.

"That's critical for us to most effectively use our resources and not put our resources in areas where there's truly not distress," Captain Jason Smith said.

Thursday's lesson was held in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week, which ends Friday.