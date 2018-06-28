The U.S. Coast Guard was working with the Natural Disaster Operational Workgroup Thursday to learn how to prevent oil spills from hurting the environment.

Thursday's lesson was all part of the Oil Spill Control Association in Corpus Christi. The week-long training gave crews hands-on experience responding to an oil spill in the Corpus Christi Bay.

Crews with the Texas A&M National Oil Spill Control Team joined in the training by bringing two of their own oil spill response vessels.

"It's extremely important, especially here in the Corpus Christi area. We have a lot of very environmentally sensitive areas, as well as sensitive species," Coast Guard Lt. Shannon Anthony said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII