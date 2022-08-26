U.S. Coast Guard members train off of Corpus Christi Bayfront

A routine training mission was mistaken as a rescue when students from TAMU-CC saw a Coast Guard member jump from a helicopter into the water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Student's from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi saw some activity out in the bay they thought could be dangerous.

However, the Coast Guard told 3NEWS Friday night that it was just a training mission.

The training happened near a boat out in the bay, and that's why people thought it may have been a real rescue in progress.

The video shows one member jumping out of the helicopter into the water.

