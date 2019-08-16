CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though we are nearing the end of August, we're still not out of the woods when it comes to hurricane season. That's why the U.S. Coast Guard teamed up Friday with the National Weather Service to highlight hurricane preparedness in the community.

Some of the topics covered included how the Coast Guard responds to situations and what you should do to be prepared.

"A hurricane is nothing to take lightly. It is one of the greatest threats we face on the Texas coast," NWS Meteorologist John Metz said. "It's important that citizens are still ready and prepared in the event that a storm threatens our area."

While so far there doesn't seem to be anything heading toward our area, you still want to be prepared. That includes getting the right supplies, having an evacuation plan, and keeping up with 3News for the latest tropical weather updates.

