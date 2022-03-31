Coast Guard searching for missing man after boat capsizes near Galveston

The man went missing around 1 a.m. Thursday morning off the coast of Galveston after a boat capsized.

GALVESTON, Texas — A search is underway for a missing 22-year-old man after a boat capsized off the coast of Galveston, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said the man and two others were fishing in a 12-foot Jon boat when the boat capsized near the jetty on Galveston's east end at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

All three individuals went into the water. A nearby pilot heard calls for help and was able to rescue two of them, the Coast Guard said. They were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover, but officials said they were visibly shaken up.

The Coast Guard said the third was separated from them and is still missing.

Officials said the sea was rough and wind gusts were at about 29 mph at the time the boat capsized but conditions were a lot more favorable Thursday afternoon for the search process.

The Coast Guard is using boats and helicopters to find the missing man.

Officials said this is still a rescue mission and not a recovery.

The missing man's name hasn't been released, but the Coast Guard says he's about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green construction shirt and blue jeans.

A radio call has been put out to all boaters in the area to be alert for the missing man.

If you have any information that can help the Coast Guard's search efforts, you are asked to contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.

Watch the latest update from the Coast Guard here:

