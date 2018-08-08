Corpus Christi (KIII news) — On Wednesday, the Corpus Christi Sector of the U.S. Coast Guard met with several local law enforcement agencies. The groups met at the fairgrounds in Robstown for day-long training.

Several agencies joined the training such as CCPD, the Port of Corpus Christi Police Department, local fire departments and federal agencies such as Border Patrol.

The training is an annual event; Captain James Smith with the Corpus Christi USCG Sector said it's a chance for all of the agencies to collaborate and communicate their emergency plans in place.

The agencies were given a scenario and met in groups to talk about their organization's plan in place for the make-believe situation. The scenario they were faced with was reacting to an explosion and fire aboard a ship in the Port of Corpus Christ.

Officials from every agency involved met in specific groups to talk about their policies for such a situation.

According to Captain Smith, the police department would know the role the Coast Guard plays in such an emergency and vice versa.

"Similarly, Coast Guard could also go into a fire and help provide assistance in some way, shape or form because we know how that structure is organized," Smith said.

Captain Smith said communication and collaboration are vital for effective emergency response in addition to overall preparedness.

"It's critically important that we have not just the Coast Guard out here, but we have all of our partners including industry as well as the state and local officials, it's- and we have that here today," Captain Smith said.

As the day unfolded, so did the scene. Officials said this left them on their toes and ready for anything, just like an actual explosion.

There were also oil company employees at the training to learn what they need to do if it was one of their barges with an emergency.

Captain Smith said overall the training went smoothly. As a part of the annual plan, the tabletop-training will rotate to other ports throughout the South Texas Area.

