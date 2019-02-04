CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard partnered with the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center on Friday to release two sea turtles near Port Aransas, Texas.

Friday's turtle release had two rehabilitated turtles, a loggerhead and a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle.

The partnership is all in an effort between the Coast Guard and the Wildlife Rescue Center to rescue and release the creatures.

The Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center is asking beachgoers and other residents to be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles.

To report a stranded sea turtle on North Padre Island or in the upper Laguna Madre area, call 361-949-8173 ext. 226. For other areas, call 1-866-TURTLE-5.

Stranded sea turtles in the North Beach and downtown Corpus Christi area can be reported to the Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center at 361-881-1210.