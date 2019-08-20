NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The app works just like any other app on your smart phone. You download it onto your iPhone or Android device and it allows boaters to double check the state's rules and regulations when out on the water.

More importantly, the app has a safety feature for boaters or swimmers to use to call for help if they become stranded.

Just hit the emergency assistance button and the nearest Coast guard command center will become alerted that you need help.

To download the app click here

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: