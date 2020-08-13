U.S. Coast Guard warns about safety before the annual 'Operation Reel-It-In' campaign

Officials said the main goal of the campaign is to ensure the safety of passengers, crew members and to also protect marine life in our waters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard sent out a warning for anyone thinking about taking a charting fishing excursion into the Gulf of Mexico as a part of their annual 'Reel-It-In' campaign.

They said it's important to ask for a chance to see that the boat captain has all the proper licenses before leaving the dock.

Earlier in August, Coast Guard crews teamed up with Texas Parks & Wildlife personnel to go out and inspect charter vessels offshore. Among the inspections, they found nearly 50 federal violations along the Texas coast.