U.S. Coast Guard warns about safety before the annual 'Operation Reel-It-In' campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard sent out a warning for anyone thinking about taking a charting fishing excursion into the Gulf of Mexico as a part of their annual 'Reel-It-In' campaign.
They said it's important to ask for a chance to see that the boat captain has all the proper licenses before leaving the dock.
Earlier in August, Coast Guard crews teamed up with Texas Parks & Wildlife personnel to go out and inspect charter vessels offshore. Among the inspections, they found nearly 50 federal violations along the Texas coast.
"Unfortunately, you're not always going to find that all citizens will comply with your federal and state regulations," said Lieutenant Richard Gonzalez with the United States Coast Guard.