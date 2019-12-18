CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend craft beer brewer is breathing a sigh of relief after Congress decided to extend a federal tax cut.

Nueces Brewing Company, co-owned by Brandon Harper, opened back in June with help from the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. The Reform Act allows breweries a cut in the amount of taxes paid on the first 100,000 proof gallons. A temporary excise tax cut was set to expire on Dec. 31.

Harper said Congress agreed to extend it for another year. Harper will continue to be taxed $7 on every barrel of beer he produces instead of $14.

"The last thing we want to have to do is to raise our prices. We want to be able to keep operating, provide great beer at affordable prices. It's hard for us to compete with the big boys," Harper said.

According to Harper, thanks to that tax cut he can now buy more equipment and hire more people.

