U.S. Honor Flag lands in the Coastal Bend to pay tribute fallen Kingsville officer

The U.S. Honor Flag symbolized the ultimate sacrifice made by thousands of police officers, firefighters, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In recognition of recently fallen Kingsville Officer Sherman Benys, the U.S Honor Flag arrived at the Corpus Christi International Airport Monday.

Benys was shot last week while responding to a domestic violence call in Kingsville, Texas. He later died from his injuries.

The Honor Flag has traveled millions of miles, honoring thousands of police officers, firefighters, and members of the U.S Armed Forces across the world, from Iraq to Afghanistan.

Chris Hesiler, President and Founder of the U.S Honor Flag, brought the flag to the Coastal Bend Monday morning just in time for Officer Benys' services.

"To be able to bring this flag to this community who's in their darkest hour, it brings a little tiny piece of comfort knowing that that sacrifice is what this flag is about," Hesiler said.

Hesiler added that the Flag's mission is to serve as a symbol of service to the community wherever it may go.

"It will continue to go from place to place without any hesitation," Hesiler said.

Every time officials touch the flag, a new pair of custom gloves are used. Those gloves will be given to Benys' family.

Services for Benys began Monday. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church in Kingsville, Texas.

