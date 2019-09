CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man Friday wanted by Corpus Christi police on four felony warrants.

41-year-old Neo Recio, who is also a wheelchair user, was found at a home in Burleson, Texas.

Recio faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault.

Recio was taken to the Tarrant County Jail. Currently, it is unknown when Recio is expected to be transferred back to Nueces County.

