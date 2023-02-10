U.S. Marshals investigate death of Kingsville woman in early morning house fire

The flames started just before 2 a.m. at a home on West Avenue A.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Marshals are investigating a house fire that left one elderly woman dead.

The flames started just before 2 a.m. at a home on West Avenue A. Kingsville Fire Chief J.J. Adame said the owner of the home, 78-year-old Pam Talip, was found in the front bedroom of the home.

Investigators believe that the fire started in the back of the house and that Talip was unable to get out in time.

"Its hard to determine right now. Its hard to make a determination. Right now, about the only thing I could tell you is that the major fire damage was towards the back of the building," he said.

A cause for the fire has not been released.

