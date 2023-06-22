Multi-county, multi-agency operation results in over 300 felony arrests

Close to 500 warrants were closed, and more than 80 illegal weapons and $100,000 in cash were also seized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 300 felony arrests were made as the result of a multi-county, multi-agency operation led by U.S. Marshals on Friday, the agency stated in a news release Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force ended Operation Triple Beam 2023 Corpus Christi, which resulted in the following:

Warrants closed: 498 Cases

Physical arrests: 363

Handguns seized: 84

Rifles: 8

Shotgun: 1

U.S. currency seized: $109,785

Narcotics seized

Cocaine: 95 grams

Heroin: 7 grams

Marijuana: 14 lbs.

Methamphetamine: 361 grams

Other Narcotics: 1,548 units (pills/containers/ampules/etc.)

"There is no place for criminal conduct in our communities especially violent predators," said U.S. Marshal T Michael O' Connor, head of the U.S. Marshals Southern District of Texas. "Operation Triple Beam’s Task Force has successfully targeted violent fugitives, firearms, currency, and narcotics off the streets. I prefer proactive law enforcement by being predictably unpredictable.”

The Corpus Christi Police Department, along with sheriff's office from Nueces, Aransas and Jim Wells counties are some of the many agencies assisting in the bust.

Homeland Security Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson said that cooperation among the agencies was key to the operation's success.

“Working together with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners during this operation, we were able to successfully disrupt many of these violent criminal networks and put an end to the lawlessness that they spread.," she said.

