U.S. Marshals, FBI safely find 'critically missing' child at southern Mexico border

Rebecca Buskirk will be expedited for prosecution, while Edwin will be reunited with family members, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have safely found "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II.

Both Edwin and his mother Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, were found Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the southern border of Mexico, state of Chiapas.

On Dec. 15 a Nueces County judge awarded custody of Edwin to his biological father. Rebecca was supposed to return Edwin to his father the next day and never showed, the statement said.

Corpus Christi police were able to secure an arrest warrant for Rebecca Buskirk on Dec. 29 for interfering with child custody. That's when CCPD asked the U.S. Marshals to help find little Edwin.

U.S. Marshals told 3NEWS Thursday that they believed the two were in a dark color Chevy Silverado truck, but authorities said Thursday that truck was found at 96 county road 2250 in Taft, after she sold it to "a scrapper."