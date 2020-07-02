ARANSAS PASS, Texas — U.S. Marshals Service has apprehended two additional suspects in the shooting death of Rebecca Maloney.
According to officials, 41-year-old Jaime Garcia and 44-year-old Luis Perez have both been charged with murder.
Officials say that Garcia and Perez played a direct role in the murder of Rebecca Maloney, along with Luis Garza-Gonzalez.
Garza-Gonzalez is a known Texas Syndicate gang member and was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Maloney who was found inside a toolbox in Aransas Pass, according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.
According to police, Luis Garza Gonzalez was arrested in Corpus Christi on Verbena St. after police executed a search warrant.
