x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly into Corpus Christi for Wings Over South Texas Airshow at Buc Days

For the first time, two South Texas traditions are coming together- Buc Days and Wings Over South Texas.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew into Corpus Christi on a gloomy morning Thursday. For the first time, Buc Days will host the Wings Over South Texas Airshow, combining two popular events into one. 

“The Buccaneer Commission is thrilled to combine two great South Texas Traditions into one,” said Johnny Philipello, Buccaneer Commission, President & CEO. “The opportunity to have the Airshow as part of Buc Days was a no brainer that will allow us to expand on this great tradition while further fueling scholarships for Coastal Bend Students.”

RELATED: Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event

Residents should remember that aircraft will be flying at low altitudes over the city and Bayfront, which has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Aircraft will be loud but will not break the sound barrier at any time during the performances. Aircraft will trail white smoke, which is used to track the aircraft by the viewing public. The smoke is biodegradable and does not pose a threat to the environment. 

RELATED: Buc Days 2021 will host Wings Over South Texas Airshow

The WOST at Buc Days will takeover the Corpus Christi Bayfront this weekend, May 1 & 2.  

RELATED: WEATHER BLOG: Unsettled Weather Into the Weekend

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 