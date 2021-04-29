U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly into Corpus Christi for Wings Over South Texas Airshow at Buc Days

For the first time, two South Texas traditions are coming together- Buc Days and Wings Over South Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew into Corpus Christi on a gloomy morning Thursday. For the first time, Buc Days will host the Wings Over South Texas Airshow, combining two popular events into one.

“The Buccaneer Commission is thrilled to combine two great South Texas Traditions into one,” said Johnny Philipello, Buccaneer Commission, President & CEO. “The opportunity to have the Airshow as part of Buc Days was a no brainer that will allow us to expand on this great tradition while further fueling scholarships for Coastal Bend Students.”

Residents should remember that aircraft will be flying at low altitudes over the city and Bayfront, which has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Aircraft will be loud but will not break the sound barrier at any time during the performances. Aircraft will trail white smoke, which is used to track the aircraft by the viewing public. The smoke is biodegradable and does not pose a threat to the environment.

The WOST at Buc Days will takeover the Corpus Christi Bayfront this weekend, May 1 & 2.

