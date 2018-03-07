The public was invited Tuesday morning to pay their respects to a veteran buried at the Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery.

U.S. Navy veteran Arthur Brooks was laid to rest, but employees of the Trevino Funeral Home in Corpus Christi could not find any living relatives. So the public was invited to attend the funeral as Brooks received full military honors.

It's something the veterans cemetery does for all veterans, all in partnership with the Honor Guard. The idea is to ensure that every veteran receives the proper burial they deserve.

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders were also on hand to serve as pallbearers.

