U.S. Route 77 set to receive new ramps to help deal with traffic flow

BISHOP, Texas — City officials in Bishop are happy to see that more exit and entrance ramps are going up along U.S Route 77.

Bishop Police Chief Edward Day is eager to see improvement come to the Highway.

"When I first got here about two years ago there was one on ramp and one offramp on each side of Highway 77," Day said.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officials said that after meeting with Bishop city leaders they decided to begin the reversal of two ramps along U.S Route 77 and construction of another four ramps.

"We would have to go into Kleberg County to turn around or go almost to Driscoll to do a turn around to get where we need to get on the highway," Day said.

He adds that the ramps will make a large difference when responding to emergency calls.

"It could be the difference between someone losing their life or a limb," Day said. "So it's very important to have these additional on and off ramps here."

Day told 3News that he believes TXDOT may have all of the new ramps open and ready to go by the end of the year.

